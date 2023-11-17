A digitally manipulated video featuring Bollywood actor Kajol is making rounds online. The video shows a woman, with Kajol's face superimposed, changing clothes in front of the camera.

Fact-checking platforms such as BoomLive have debunked the video, revealing that it features an English social media influencer who originally posted the clip on TikTok as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' trend.

The video had originally surfaced a few days back, deceiving many into believing it featured the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star. BoomLive and other platforms have highlighted the use of artificial intelligence tools in the creation of videos, which can manipulate and replace faces in videos and images, often resulting in fabricated content.