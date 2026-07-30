'Falling Slowly' singer Glen Hansard dies in Dublin motorcycle crash at 56

He gave the world Falling Slowly, a song about love, loss and fleeting moments. On Wednesday, Oscar-winning Irish singer-songwriter and actor Glen Hansard died following a motorcycle crash in Dublin. He was 56.

Hansard's death was confirmed by his management company, which said he died in the early hours of Wednesday after a road traffic accident in the Irish capital.

"With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Glen Hansard, who passed away in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin," the statement said.

It added that his family was "deeply shocked and heartbroken" by the tragedy and had requested privacy. The family also thanked the emergency services who attended the scene.

Long before international acclaim, Hansard was busking on the streets of Dublin. He went on to form the Irish rock band The Frames in 1990 before finding global recognition alongside Czech musician Markéta Irglová as one half of The Swell Season.

Their performances in the 2007 musical drama Once turned a quiet love story into a global phenomenon. The duo's haunting ballad Falling Slowly won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, becoming one of the defining songs of the decade.

The success of Once extended beyond cinema, inspiring a Broadway adaptation that won eight Tony Awards in 2012, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Actor.

Paying tribute, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he was "deeply saddened" by Hansard's death and described him as "a talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape over many years."

From the pavements of Dublin to the Oscars stage, Hansard built a career defined by raw storytelling and understated performances. His music, led by Falling Slowly, leaves behind a legacy that reached far beyond Ireland.