Internet users can't stop showering love on the Khan family after Gauri Khan treated her Instagram fans to a new family photo. The Khan family is seen in the picture wearing identical black outfits. Black t-shirts matched with identical pants and jackets look sharp on Shah Rukh Khan and his two sons Aryan and AbRam Khan. Suhana looks lovely in a black and white gown, while Gauri Khan looks great in a thigh-high black outfit with a plunging neckline. Sharing the post, Gauri wrote, "Family is what makes a home..."

Shweta Bachchan, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and Amrita Arora all left heart-emoji comments shortly after Gauri Khan shared the photo. The comment section was also inundated by Shah Rukh Khan fans. The strongest family I know, an admirer said, while others added heart emojis.

Gauri Khan rarely posts photos on Instagram with her family. She previously uploaded a photo on the occasion of Independence Day in which she, Shah Rukh, Aryan, and AbRam can all be seen posing in front of the Indian flag while wearing similar white t-shirts. Happy Independence day, read the caption.

Shah Rukh recently appeared with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the super-hit movie Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand-helmed Yash Raj Films production went on to become the all-time highest-grossing Hindi movie. Aryan and Suhana, the couple's eldest children, will start working in the sector this year.