In a weekend marked by both financial success and critical scrutiny, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Family Star' has managed to amass a total collection of Rs 9.75 crore, as per early estimates. The film, which opened to a respectable Rs 5.75 crore on its debut day, added another Rs 4 crore on Day 2, showcasing a steady box office performance despite varied audience reactions.

'Family Star' attracted an overall 28.62 per cent occupancy in Telugu territories and a 18.39 per cent occupancy in Tamil regions on Saturday, as reported by industry tracking sites. The movie, however, faced a mixed response from audiences, with its portrayal of lavish visuals and thematic elements drawing criticism.

The narrative of 'Family Star' revolves around Govardhan, a middle-class individual aspiring for success, grappling with issues stemming from his ego in relationships. Notably, the film faced backlash for its depiction of opulence in the song 'Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa'. Responding to the criticism, Vijay Deverakonda addressed the matter, questioning the validity of the outrage and urging audiences to watch the film before forming conclusions.

Critics were equally divided on the film's merits. While acknowledging its financial success, reviews highlighted regressive themes present throughout the narrative. From instances of male lead cursing women to a scene involving prostitutes in the US, 'Family Star' drew criticism for perpetuating outdated ideologies.

Despite the polarizing reception, 'Family Star' obtained a U/A certificate from the censor board. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film marks his second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda after the 2018 hit 'Geetha Govindam'.

In summary, 'Family Star' navigates a landscape of both commercial triumph and critical scrutiny, as it continues its theatrical run amidst a spectrum of audience reactions and industry discourse.