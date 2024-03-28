The trailer for the much-awaited 'Family Star' is out, promising a blend of romance, comedy, and action. The film, directed by Parasuram Petla, features Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur as leading characters.

Deverakonda takes on the role of Govardhan, an architect, while Thakur plays Indu, his tenant. The trailer indicates a developing romance between the duo, highlighted by their engaging repartee and palpable chemistry.

Watch the trailer here:

Deverakonda's charismatic performance and Thakur's graceful presence are showcased in the trailer, which also hints at thrilling action scenes.

The first-time pairing of Deverakonda and Thakur has stirred excitement among viewers. The trailer's appeal is further enhanced by a cameo from 'Animal' actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Raju-Shirish, 'Family Star' is slated for release on April 5, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The intriguing trailer and the ensemble cast suggest that the film will be well-received by audiences.