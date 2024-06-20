Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of renowned actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, is set to marry actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23rd. The couple, who have been privately dating for years, will have a registered marriage followed by a celebration at Bastian in Mumbai. This announcement has generated significant excitement among fans and media alike.

An intriguing detail emerged when a Reddit user observed that Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, and her brother, Luv Sinha, no longer follow her on Instagram. This has puzzled fans, given the close-knit image of the Sinha family. Despite the speculation, Luv Sinha declined to comment, telling ETimes, “I’m out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it’s regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter.”

Rumors suggested that Shatrughan Sinha was upset and might not attend the wedding. However, he dispelled these rumors, affirming his presence at the wedding. In an interview, he stated, “It’s just the life of my only daughter, Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

Ahead of the wedding, Sonakshi has been spending quality time with Zaheer and his family. Her sister-in-law, Sanam Ratansi, shared a heartfelt picture of Sonakshi with Zaheer’s family on Instagram, adding to the pre-wedding buzz.

On the career front, Sonakshi Sinha remains busy with her upcoming projects, while Zaheer Iqbal is also advancing in his career. Despite their busy schedules, the couple has managed to find time for each other, strengthening their bond and commitment.