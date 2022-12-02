Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on November 30 confirmed the completion of the Saudi Arabia schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki. Images of Shah Rukh Khan doing Umrah in Mecca emerged after his filming schedule was over.

The photographs of Shah Rukh Khan worshipping at Mecca were shared on Instagram by the account "Team Shahrukh Khan."

Said Hafiz, a journalist based in Saudi Arabia, also took to Twitter to post pictures of the Bollywood star worshipping at Mecca. “Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk performed Umrah in #Mecca today. May Allah SWT accept his umrah, Ameen”, he tweeted.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, that can be undertaken at any time of the year as compared to Hajj. According to Shariah (Islamic law), a Muslim must first purify himself by performing cleaning rites, donning the required dress, and abstaining from specified behaviours before embarking on either trip. Umrah is regarded as a "lesser" pilgrimage than Hajj since it is done in a matter of hours rather than days.

As photographs of Shah Rukh Khan performing Umrah in Mecca began to circulate on social media, numerous Muslims began to criticize and question the Bollywood actor. Several Muslims replied to the Saudi Arabia journalist who uploaded photographs of Shah Rukh Khan, claiming that he worships Hindu deities in his house, which is considered the biggest sin in Islam.

According to one Twitter user, there is no greater sin than polytheism.

Shah ruh also worships idols. He keeps idols in his house. There is no greater sin than polytheism. — Amal (@rose92786) December 1, 2022