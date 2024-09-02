Fans of FRIENDS have a unique opportunity to snag some of the show's most memorable wardrobe pieces as part of a special auction celebrating the sitcom's 30th anniversary. Warner Bros. Television and Julien's Auctions are teaming up to offer a selection of items worn by the cast, including a sweater famously donned by Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing.

The auction, aptly titled "The One with the 30-Year Anniversary Auction," is set for September 23, with bidding available online as well. Among the standout items is the blue-grey "Chandler Bing" sweater from the seventh season's "The One with the Holiday Armadillo" episode. The sweater, made by Autumn Cashmere, comes with a tag identifying it as Perry's and a certificate of authenticity from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Archives & Preservation Services.

Bidding for the sweater started at $250 but has already soared to $1,500 as of September 1. It's expected to fetch between $1,000 and $1,500 when the auction closes.

This event comes just shy of a year after Matthew Perry's untimely death in October 2023, adding an emotional layer to the auction. Fans and collectors alike are flocking to bid on other items, too. Jennifer Aniston's grey mohair turtleneck worn as Rachel Green has already hit $4,000, while Lisa Kudrow's blue denim coat, worn as Phoebe Buffay, is currently at $2,250. The iconic Central Perk couch is also up for grabs, with bids reaching $6,000.

According to Julien's Auctions, this is more than just a sale—it's a tribute to the enduring legacy of FRIENDS, giving fans a chance to own a tangible piece of TV history.