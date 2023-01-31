Fans couldn't contain their excitement when Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan posted pictures of his with K-pop star Jackson Wang.

Rakesh Roshan and Jackson Wang posted images of their time together on Instagram on January 31 to let followers know about their meeting.

The Bollywood filmmaker praised the Korean rapper/singer Jackson Wang in a post and referred to him as a modest man.

Wang recently travelled to India in order to perform at Lollapalooza India, a music festival that took place on January 28 in Mumbai.

The K-pop star sang songs from his freshly released CD Magic Man in an enthralling performance.

He acknowledged his deep love for India and Bollywood during the performance and wished the audience "Namaste." He played songs like "100 Ways," "Cruel," and numerous other songs.

Indian fans couldn't contain their joy when they saw photos of Jackson Wang with Hrithik Roshan's family and flocked to Twitter to share their overwhelming emotions.