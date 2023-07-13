The release date of Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated film of the year, Jawan, has been finally announced and the makers on July 13 released a new poster for the movie.

Earlier, Jawan was scheduled for a 2 June release, which has now been pushed to 7 September.

"Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta", Shah Rukh Khan wrote in an Instagram post.

Directed by Atlee, the action-packed entertainer also stars Priyamani, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

The movie also stars Nayanthara. 'Jawan' is a commercial entertainment with plenty of action, romance, and unexpected turns.

On July 10, the teaser for the next movie was released, and SRK's bald appearance caught everyone's attention. Additionally, he has a Sanskrit tattoo above his left ear. The tattoo's significance was disclosed on Twitter by a trade expert who said, "The tattoo on #ShahRukhKhan's head from #JawanPrevue is 'Maa Jagat Janani'= Mother of the world (sic)".

Shah Rukh Khan plays both an intelligence officer and a thief in the movie, which is billed as a commercial comedy. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the soundtrack. Nayanthara is making her Hindi film debut as well. In August 2022, Deepika Padukone joined the cast in Chennai to film her cameo.