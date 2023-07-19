This week, Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, will make its Prime Video debut. The performers have been extremely busy with the movie's publicity. They were joined by other celebrities at Bawaal's star-studded screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, including Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, and others.

As a result of photographs showing Varun biting Janhvi Kapoor's ear at a recent Bawaal photo session being online, some social media users are upset with Varun's "antics".

Recently, images from a promotional picture shoot for Varun and Janhvi's movie Bawaal were released on Reddit, showing Varun biting Janhvi's ear and her response. "Umm whattt?" was the caption on the picture.

In the first image, Varun was holding Janhvi tight while biting her ear. He was dressed in a black jacket, and she was wearing a black dress. They could be seen giggling in the second picture as Janhvi clutched her ear.

A section of Reddit users schooled Varun, while others were just baffled. One person wrote, "This is creepy for a married man to do, when he's not acting in a movie." Another one wrote, "I don't know why people are saying he shouldn't do all this because he is married. He just shouldn't do all this even if he were single." Varun is married to fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

One person also said, "The way he gets touchy with his female co-stars and gets away with all these antics is absolutely ridiculous." One more said about Janhvi's reaction to Varun biting her ear, "This is where she should have used her slapping skills." Another one said, "I do understand promo photoshoots are supposed to be cheesy, but it looks like Janhvi isn't enjoying much..."

Social media users have already expressed disapproval of Varun's behaviour with female celebrities. Supermodel Gigi Hadid was one of the numerous famous people in attendance for the Mumbai launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in April 2023. She went to a little performance held on the property for the visitors, and Varun welcomed her in true Bollywood fashion.