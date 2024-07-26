The Bollywood industry and its fans are mourning the loss of Menka Irani, the mother of renowned choreographer and director Farah Khan, and filmmaker Sajid Khan. Menka Irani passed away recently, leaving a void in the hearts of her family and friends. Her departure has prompted many to reflect on the profound impact she had on those around her.

Farah Khan, known for her dynamic choreography and directing skills, shared a touching tribute to her mother on social media. In a recent post, fans expressed their grief and noted the irreplaceable loss Farah and Sajid Khan are experiencing. One fan wrote, "Life just won’t be the same for Farah Khan and her brother Sajid Khan and everyone around them. Today, their mother had set for heavenly abode, leaving behind a vacuum which just cannot be filled by anyone."

Menka Irani was admired for her resilience and strength. Farah Khan revealed that her mother had undergone multiple surgeries yet maintained her sense of humor and courage throughout. In her tribute, Farah acknowledged Menka’s bravery and the love she had for her family, writing, "She’s been the strongest, bravest person I’ve ever seen."

Just a few days before her mother's passing, Farah had taken to Instagram to express her appreciation for Menka. She posted, "We all take our mothers for granted, especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menka." This public declaration of love and gratitude reflects the deep bond they shared and the significant role Menka played in Farah’s life.

The news of Menka Irani's passing has elicited an outpouring of condolences from the film industry. Colleagues, friends, and fans of Farah and Sajid Khan have shared their sympathies and fond memories of Menka. The support from the industry is a testament to the impact she had on those who knew her and the legacy she leaves behind.

Despite the grief, Farah Khan chose to celebrate her mother’s life in her tribute. She remembered Menka’s birthday as a significant family moment, writing, "Happy birthday, mom! Today’s a good day to come back home. Can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again." This blend of humor and heartfelt emotion encapsulates their relationship and Menka’s spirited personality.