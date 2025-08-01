Farah Khan’s Maldives vlog with Dilip goes viral, fans love their fun banter

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has launched a new travel vlog series featuring her cook-turned-internet-sensation, Dilip. The duo have taken their fun and banter to a new level with a vacation to the Maldives. Their first episode from the trip has gone viral.

The video begins with Dilip proudly showing his passport, joking that he might be the first person to ever own one. It is his first international trip, and viewers see his excitement as they board the flight. After landing, the fun continues. Farah introduces her manager, Kalp, only to find that Dilip has brought a manager of his own. In a twist, Dilip is booked into a private water villa, while Farah stays in a more modest room.

Dilip and Farah explore Maafushi Island, where Farah dances with locals in a traditional Maldivian dance. Dilip says, "Ma’am, aap itna achha nachte ho, choreographer kyun nahi ban jaate? (You dance so well, why don’t you become a choreographer?)"

The fun continues as they learn to make Maldivian chicken curry at a local’s home, wear traditional outfits, and celebrate Eid together. Farah also feeds Dilip a cherry while they enjoy street-style food in a recreated Indian market setup in the Maldives.

Farah’s vlogs with Dilip began in 2024 as a casual series where they cooked at celebrity homes and had casual chats. Over time, their chemistry and playful interactions made the vlogs a fan favourite, turning Dilip into an unlikely star.