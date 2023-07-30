Actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhvani "decided to part ways amicably." Fardeen and Natasha have reportedly been living apart for more than a year, according to a Times of India article.

Times of India quoted a source as saying, "It's been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other." As per the report, both Fardeen and Natasha opted for a "no comments" stance.

According to reports, Natasha is in London while Fardeen stays with his mother in Mumbai. She is Mumtaz, a seasoned actor,'s daughter. In December 2005, Natasha and Fardeen exchanged vows. Diani Isabella Khan, who was born in 2013, and Azarius Fardeen Khan, who was born in 2017, are the couple's children.

In a 2022 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen stated, "Natasha and I were eager to start a kid, but we struggled to conceive. As a result, we had to pursue IVF. It's quite difficult on the body and your health; we had a poor experience with physicians here in Mumbai, and Natasha really suffered as a result.