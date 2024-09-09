Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan recently revealed that he will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to the 2005 comedy film No Entry.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Khan confirmed that No Entry 2, produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee, will feature an entirely new cast, excluding him and the original stars. When asked why he wasn't included, Khan suggested reaching out to Kapoor for clarification.

Khan fondly recalled working on the first No Entry, describing it as his first full-fledged comedy role. Although initially hesitant about the project, he credited Kapoor for helping him embrace the challenge.

The original No Entry featured a star-studded lineup, including Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Lara Dutta.

Meanwhile, Fardeen is currently busy promoting his latest film, Visfot, which was released on September 6 on Jio Cinema.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Fardeen spoke alongside director Sanjay Gupta, who expressed admiration for Fardeen’s father, the legendary actor-director Feroz Khan. Visfot, directed by Kookie Gulati, also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D'Souza.