Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri film 'Boong' shines at Melbourne festival

Boong, a Manipuri-language film backed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, has been selected as the Spotlight Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025.

The film will have its Victorian state premiere in Australia later this month.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Boong marks the directorial debut of Lakshmipriya Devi, who previously served as first assistant director on acclaimed films such as Luck by Chance, Talaash, and Aamir Khan’s PK.

Set amid the scenic landscapes of Manipur Valley, Boong follows the heartfelt journey of a young boy, Boong (played by Gugun Kipgen), as he sets out to reunite his family. Hoping to surprise his mother (Bala Hijam) with the return of his long-absent father, Boong embarks on a quest brimming with innocence—only to encounter life-changing revelations along the way.



Also Read: Assamese film 'Rador Pakhi' to have international premiere at IFFM 2025

The film has been making waves on the international festival circuit. It won Best Feature Film at the International South Asian Film Festival in Canada, Best Youthful Film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Australia, and the Audience Choice Award for Best Narrative Feature at The Indie Meme Film Festival in the US.

Director Lakshmipriya Devi has also been celebrated individually, winning Best Director at the Bulbul Children's International Film Festival in Goa. Critics have praised her ability to craft emotionally resonant stories with cross-cultural appeal, cementing her reputation as one of India’s most promising emerging filmmakers.