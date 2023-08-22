Farhan Akhtar is on a roll! The actor-director is working on a number of intriguing projects. He revealed the first image of Ranveer Singh as the new Don just a few days ago when he unveiled Don 3. Shah Rukh Khan, who portrayed Don in the past two films in the series, was replaced by Ranveer. Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, was also confirmed by Farhan Akhtar for release in 2021.

Now, Farhan Akhtar has revealed some fascinating information on Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa, as well as when he intends to start production on these films.

Regarding Jee Le Zaraa, which was announced alongside Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina, Farhan Akhtar was recently questioned. According to certain sources, Priyanka and Katrina have abandoned the project. There was, however, no formal confirmation of this.

Presently, Farhan Akhtar informed Khaleej Times that he is awaiting the 'dates to align' before he begins filming Jee Le Zaraa and that it hasn't been simple at all. He is concentrating on Don 3 at the moment, and Jee Le Zaraa will pick up after that. However, he will be acting in two films next year even before he starts Don 3.

“So, my focus is currently on Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa will be picked up post that. I'm also doing two films next year before we get into Don 3, as an actor. In January, I will start a film that is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It's being directed by RS Prasanna, who directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He's a great director. Then I will do another film for Excel Entertainment, which will start roughly in June or July. And then I get into directing Don 3,” said Farhan.