"We are heartbroken," Geoff Payne stated as he arrived in Buenos Aires to collect his son's belongings. The father of former One Direction star Liam Payne spoke to gathered fans outside the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 18, two days after his son's tragic death.

Liam Payne, 31, reportedly fell from his hotel balcony on October 16. Geoff Payne, visibly moved by the outpouring of support, visited makeshift shrines dedicated to his late son. He was seen reading notes left by admirers and kissing a photograph of Liam.

In a statement released through PA Media, the family expressed their grief: "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

A preliminary autopsy report indicated that the singer died from multiple injuries and haemorrhages. Coroners noted no defensive injuries were found, supporting local officials' claims that Payne may have jumped from the hotel balcony. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.

The music industry has reacted with shock to the news. Charlie Puth, 32, shared on Instagram: "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone..."

Liam Payne gained worldwide fame as a member of One Direction, one of the most successful boy bands of the 2010s. His untimely death at 31 marks a significant loss for the music world and his global fanbase.