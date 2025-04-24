Abir Gulal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, will not be released in India, government sources confirmed. The film, originally scheduled for a May 9 release, has been blocked amid widespread anger following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists and injured several others.

The attack has reignited public and political criticism over Indian cinema’s collaborations with Pakistani artists. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film also features Vaani Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Ridhi Dogra, but Khan’s casting has triggered a fresh wave of backlash online.

After the teaser of the romantic drama was released, calls for a boycott gained momentum. The backlash intensified when Khan and Kapoor participated in a promotional event in Dubai on April 20.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam (sic),” Khan wrote on Instagram. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims at this hour.”

Despite a 2023 Bombay High Court ruling that dismissed a petition seeking a complete ban on Pakistani artists in India, several political parties and film bodies continue to oppose such collaborations.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken a clear position against the film. “We will take all necessary steps to ensure that ‘Abir Gulaal’ is not released in India,” the federation stated.

FWICE President BN Tiwari further clarified the scope of the action: “Strict action would be taken against 'Abir Gulal' makers and the film would not be released in India. The songs of the film or any visuals would not be played anywhere in the country. All platforms have been notified of the same. Henceforth, the cast and crew have been advised to not associate with any Pakistani artists in any way. No shows, songs or performances would be aired anywhere.”

Tiwari also addressed the popularity of Pakistani content on digital platforms: “They can only restrict platforms in their sector. However, the terror attack will definitely widen the gap between the countries in terms of entertainment exchange.”

With mounting pressure from film associations and political leaders, the future of Abir Gulal in India appears effectively shut, highlighting the deepening divide in cross-border cultural relations.