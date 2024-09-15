Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who recently became a mother, has updated her Instagram bio, offering a glimpse into her motherhood journey. The new bio reads, "Feed, burp, sleep, repeat," marking her first social media activity since the birth of her baby girl on September 8.

Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, welcomed their daughter at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The couple announced the news with a simple post, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024 Deepika & Ranveer," delighting fans and the Bollywood fraternity alike. Shah Rukh Khan was among the well-wishers who visited the hospital to congratulate the new parents, following Mukesh Ambani's visit earlier.

The announcement of their first child comes after Deepika had previously hinted at starting a family in an interview with Vogue in January, stating, "Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family." She emphasized the importance of grounding family values and expressed her desire to pass them on to her children.

Deepika had shared news of her pregnancy in February this year, sparking excitement among fans and colleagues.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, further cementing her status as one of Bollywood's leading stars.