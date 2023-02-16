Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has become the talk of the town for his upcoming web series 'The Night Manager'.

The internet is flooded with images and videos from the screening, but one clip that the paparazzi dropped caught people's attention. In this video, Aditya Roy Kapur's fan tries to kiss him against his will after he agrees to take her picture.

A woman joined a few other fans in a photo opportunity with the star of The Night Manager, as shown in a paparazzo's footage. She attempted to kiss the actor on the cheek forcibly after the photo was shot. She tried to kiss him again but Aditya managed to break free.

The Malang actor gracefully handled the situation by gradually drifting away from her, but she wouldn't let go and eventually kissed his hand before he left. Social media users criticized the woman as Aditya smiled through his discomfort.

Watch video here:

The video quickly gained traction on the internet, where individuals immediately called her out for her inappropriate behaviour.

"Oh god! This kind of harassment is not right! What is wrong with people? Even if I like him but I won’t forcefully try to kiss him, that’s pure harassment!" While others commented, "Hello Lady, Covid is not completely over yet", one user wrote on Twitter.

Aditya Roy Kapur previously noted in relation to the series, "High voltage drama is unavoidable when retribution and treachery are present. Characters in The Night Manager are fascinatingly complex, which helps the story succeed. The phrase "quiet rivers run deep" certainly applies to my character Shaan. While it's impossible to know what a person is thinking, you can be sure that the wheels are moving quickly and the story is taking unexpected turns. Working with some of the best actors and actresses from the Indian film industry that the creative Disney+ Hotstar team has put together has been a wonderful experience”.