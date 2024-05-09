Fifth accused in connection to the firing incident at the Bandra house of actor Salman Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on May 9.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary. He had done recce outside the homes of two other actors besides Salman Khan’s house.

He shot a video of the actor’s house and sent it to the gangster Anmol Bishnoi.

According to reports, the two shooters Pal and Gupta were apprehensive about carrying out firing until they were reassured by Bishnoi that they would gain virtue by completing the task.

Further investigation underway in recce outside the houses of two more actors.