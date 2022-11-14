As the grungy gangster of Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will display his fighting skills on the streets of the Northeastern state of Assam. He has now picked a far more grandiose setting to display his acting skills – the sky.

Over a year since its announcement, the actor is set to kick off the aerial action thriller, Fighter Movie, whose shooting will start on November 18, 2022, in Assam and the schedule will be done by November end. The next shooting schedule of Fighter will commence in February 2023.

On November 18, filmmaker Siddharth Anand will put the film into action in Assam. The director has planned a 10-day trip to the northeastern state and he will be accompanied by co-stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at an air force station where the filming will take place. The shooting has not been revealed yet.

Fighter is Roshan's first film with Kapoor and Padukone. While both characters would be presented as Indian Air Force pilots and Anil Kapoor will play Roshan's mentor.

Well-known for meticulously preparing his films, Fighter is no different. The first schedule is preceded by a three-month intensive regimen Roshan followed to get a lean physique for the actioner. He and trainer Kris Gethin set November 9 as his deadline, and he met his fitness target on time, according to the reports.