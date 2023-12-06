In his next movie, Fighter, actor Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, his co-stars in the movie, released a new poster on Wednesday that featured Anil's character.

With sunshine shining on one side of his face, Anil is seen on the poster wearing an air force pilot's outfit and aviator sunglasses. "Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh," is how Deepika captioned the image. Make a call Rocky is the sign. The title "Commanding Officer" Air Dragons are the unit. Combatant Forever."

Fans of Anil Kapoor loved his cool new look but were still not over the Animal fever. “Now Balbir Singh is Rakesh Singh for you,” wrote one. “Balbir Singh is here,” commented another. Anil plays business tycoon Balbir Singh, dad to Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Under the direction of Siddharth Anand, Fighter has Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the key parts. On January 25, 2024, the airborne action thriller movie is scheduled to open in cinemas.

The movie was announced in 2021 by Siddharth Anand. He posted on social media, saying, "Bringing together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and international audience is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life." I'm excited to start MARFLIX, a production company devoted to producing action films in India. Accompanying me on this Marflix adventure is my life companion, Mamta Anand. It's wonderful to begin MARFLIX with Hrithik since he's watched me work as an AD and later as a director on two films. Now, I'm not just directing him; I'm also launching my production company with him."

On Independence Day 2023, the movie Fighter's motion poster was unveiled, giving fans their first look at the three actors playing Indian Air Force (IAF) commanders.

Recently the makers unveiled new posters of Hrithik and Deepika. Deepika shared the poster which she captioned, “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Call Sign: Minni, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons. Hrithik captioned his poster, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania ...Call Sign: Patty...Designation: Squadron Pilot..Unit: Air Dragons..Fighter Forever ..#Fighter.”