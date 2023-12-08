The spirit of patriotism is high and it’s flying at jet speed. The internet is buzzing after the release of the teaser for the highly anticipated aerial action film, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The trailer, released on Friday, showcases thrilling aerial stunts, captivating music, and a stirring narrative.

The teaser has particularly highlighted the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, marking their first on-screen collaboration. One scene featuring a romantic kiss between the two has garnered significant attention. The trailer's release has led to an outpouring of admiration from fans, with many praising the duo's on-screen chemistry. The film's teaser has set high expectations for the film's release.

The moment the Fighter trailer was made public, internet users showered the new Bollywood duo with adoration. Fans are swooning over their hotness thanks to their chemistry in the teaser. One of the comments read, "The duo is on fire." Another wrote, "Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan set the screen on fire." Talking about the romantic kiss between the two, one of the fans wrote, "This is scene is going to be the emotional peak in the film. "



"Fighter Teaser ft. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. IMPRESSIVE!..", one user wrote on 'X'. "Hrithik and deepika served so hard. oh that deepika-hrithik chemistry is about to EAT". "Deepika wasn’t lying when she said her best chemistry will be with Hrithik Roshan", another wrote.

"Fighter Teaser is promising a fun Siddharth Anand entertainer. My god, the chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is", another wrote praising the perfect chemistry between Hrithikl Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

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