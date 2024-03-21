Don't worry if you were unable to see Siddharth Anand's aerial action show in theaters. The movie, which features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan among others, is now available on streaming services so you can watch it in the comfort of your own home.

On Wednesday, Hrithik took to his X handle and shared a teaser of his latest film, Fighter. He wrote in the caption, “Fighter is all set for landing! #Fighter releasing tonight at 12am on Netflix! #FighterOnNetflix.” So Fighter will be available to stream on Netflix India from the midnight of Thursday, March 21.

Fighter is all set for landing!#Fighter releasing tonight at 12am on Netflix!#FighterOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/UldF2UMw6R — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 20, 2024

The film, which is titled as an homage to the bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian military forces, was directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan and War renown. Presenting it is Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, the production company founded by Siddharth and his spouse Mamata Anand.



The movie is about an elite new squad called Air Dragons that the Air Headquarters commissions in response to insurgent activity in the Srinagar Valley, according to the official description.