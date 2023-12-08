Fighter teaser: You have to be good and fast to catch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone
Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, released its teaser on Friday morning. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor as dedicated individuals ready to commit everything for their country.
The teaser for Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' was released on Friday morning, featuring a thrilling display of aerial action sequences. The teaser presents the narrative of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, played by Hrithik Roshan, Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, portrayed by Deepika Padukone, and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, enacted by Anil Kapoor. These characters are shown as dedicated individuals ready to commit everything for their country. The teaser includes aerial views of fighter planes flying over various terrains, such as above snow-covered mountains and amidst clouds, demonstrating that no obstacle can hinder these fighters. The film's teaser is devoid of dialogue, allowing the intense action sequences to narrate the story.
Watch the trailer here:
Sharing the teaser on social media, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Fighter Forever. #FighterTeaserOutNow."
Ahead of the teaser release, an audio note of sorts was shared on Thursday. The film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan had captioned the post, "Locked. Loaded. Ready to drop. #FighterTeaser tomorrow.#Fighter Forever. #FighterOn25thJan. ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:
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