News Entertainment Fighter teaser: You have to be good and fast to catch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Fighter teaser: You have to be good and fast to catch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, released its teaser on Friday morning. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor as dedicated individuals ready to commit everything for their country.

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