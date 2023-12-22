The second song from the movie Fighter, titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch, was released on Friday. The video of the song, posted on YouTube by T-Series, features actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The song showcases the actors dancing and romancing on a beach.

Vishal, Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao and Mellow D have lent their voices to the track. The video, shot at a beach, evokes the aura of songs like Ghungroo Toot Gaye, Khuda Jaane and Besharam Rang. The chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika in the song has been well received by fans.

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, "The trio of Vishal-Sheykhar & Shilpa Rao in every Siddharth Anand's movie creates magic." A person said, "Deepika Padukone's enchanting presence stole the show in the duet with Hrithik Roshan. Mesmerizing duo." "Hrithik and Deepika together are killing it!!" read a comment. "It's not a song it's pure goosebumps," commented another fan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.