The Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024, a grand celebration of Indian cinema, was held for the first time in Assam today. The inaugural event took place at Taj Vivanta in Guwahati, under the patronage of the Jeewan Ram Mungi Devi Goenka Memorial Public Charitable Trust.

The night, filled with glamour and excitement, recognized the best in Assamese cinema, including actors, filmmakers, storytellers, and technicians.

The event was hosted by Kopil Bora and Aimee Boruah, and featured spectacular red carpet appearances, candid moments, and thrilling award announcements.

Below is the complete list of winners at the Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024:

MOVIE NAME AWARD DIRECTOR Tora's Husband Best Film, Best director, Best actor in leading role (Male), Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue Rima Das Anur Best Film, Best Story, Best Dialogue Monjul Baruah Rongatapu 1982 Best actor in leading role (Female) Adityam Saikia Raghav Best Cinematography, Best Playback singer (Female) Jatin Bora Dr. Bezbaruah 2 Best Editing, Best Production Design, Nipon Goswami Eti Nakhyatra Best Playback singer (Male), Best Lyrics Rudrajit Mazumder The Slam Book Best Music Album Pranjal Gayari

Tora's Husband

"Tora's Husband" is a 2022 Assamese drama film written, directed, and produced by Rima Das. The movie follows a man named Jaan (played by Abhijit Das) who struggles to keep his small business afloat in a small town. While dealing with financial challenges, Jaan also faces difficulties in his relationships, including with his wife Tora (played by Tarali Kalita Das) and their son Bhargav (played by Bhuman Bhargav Das). The story unfolds against the backdrop of personal loss and the social and economic disruptions caused by lockdowns. The film explores themes of family, resilience, and the human condition.

Anur

Anur, which translates to "Eyes on the Sunshine", is an award-winning Assamese drama film released in 2023. Based on the short story "Bhal Poar Xomoi" by Anuradha Sharma Pujari, the film explores the life of an aged, retired teacher grappling with loneliness and insecurity after her husband's death. Directed by Monjul Baruah, Anur won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Assamese at the 69th National Film Awards. The film stars veteran actors Rajat Kapoor and Jahanara Begum alongside Boloram Das and Rajashree Sharma.

Rongatapu 1982

Rongatapu 1982 is an Assamese drama-thriller film released in November 2023. Directed by Adityam Saikia starring Aimee Baruah, Gunjan Bhardwaj, Rimpi Das, Kalpana Kalita, Vivek Bora, the movie explores the social conflicts and violence that erupted in the 1980s Assam due to illegal immigration and land issues. It's based on true events and depicts the struggles of the people living in the riverine areas of Assam during that period.

Raghav

Raghav is an Assamese action drama film released on October 27, 2023. Directed by Jatin Bora, the cast features Jatin Bora, Nishita Goswami, Mridula Boruah, Hiranya Deka, Sumi Borah. The story revolves around Raghav, a taxi driver, and his extraordinary journey. It explores themes of grief, hardship, love, and revenge.

Dr. Bezbaruah 2

Dr. Bezbaruah 2 is a suspense thriller film in Assamese, released in February 2023. It's a sequel to the 1970s film Dr. Bezbarua. Shantanu, the protagonist, returns to Assam after seven years for his sister's wedding. But his past catches up to him, and he gets entangled in a mystery. Directed by the late Nipon Goswami, who also acted in the original film. The cast Adil Hussain, Zubeen Garg, Kinkini Bhattacharya, and Siddharth Nipon Goswami.

Eti Nakhyatra

Eti Nakhyatra is an Assamese drama film directed by Pankaj Mazumder. It was released in October 2023. The film stars Nirod Goswami, Biju Phukan, and Barsha Rani Bishaya. The film tells the story of an elderly woman named Niro who is abandoned by her son. She then sets out on a journey to find him. Along the way, she meets a variety of people who help her on her quest. The film has been praised for its strong performances and its heartwarming story. It has also been praised for its realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by the elderly in India.

The Slam Book

The Slam Book is an Assamese romantic drama film released in June 2023. The story revolves around a high school boy named Manas who develops a crush on his senior, Hazel. Manas gifts Hazel a slam book, a popular trend among teenagers where friends write messages for each other. Through the slam book, Manas and Hazel develop a friendship. However, Manas's life takes a turn when he has to move away. The movie explores themes of young love, separation, and longing.