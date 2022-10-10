Karan Johar has decided to quit the microblogging site Twitter as he wants to make space for more positive energies.

The filmmaker-producer took to Twitter to announce the news.

Karan Johar posted a cryptic note on the platform, that can be read, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter! (sic).”

During the current season of Koffee With Karan, he had spoken at length about how it is not easy to deal with social media hate and how he has faced trolling for years. The filmmaker also highlighted that he faced anxiety issues a few years ago and had to be on medication.

Hours after the announcement, his Twitter account was deactivated and the page displayed the message: ‘This account doesn’t exist’.

On the work front, Karan recently finished the seventh season of 'Koffee With Karan' on Disney+ Hostar. He is currently busy with his next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.