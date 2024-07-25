The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the appointment of renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as the Festival Director for the 55th and 56th editions of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The festival, a prominent event in the global cinema calendar, is held annually in Goa.

Kapur, a veteran filmmaker celebrated for his work in both Indian and international cinema, is best known for directing acclaimed films such as "Mr. India," "Bandit Queen," and the historical biopics "Elizabeth" and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age." His latest directorial venture, the British comedy "What's Love Got to Do with It?" further underscores his versatile storytelling prowess.

The official notification from the Ministry stated, "With the approval of the Competent Authority, it has been decided to appoint Shri Shekhar Kapur as the Festival Director for the 55th and 56th editions of the International Film Festival of India, Goa."

Kapur's appointment is expected to bring a fresh perspective and enhance the festival's global appeal. At 78, Kapur continues to be an influential figure in cinema, having previously served as the chairperson of the International Competition Jury at the 54th IFFI. Additionally, from 2020 to 2023, he chaired the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, further solidifying his legacy as a stalwart of the industry.

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