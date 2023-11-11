The trailer and poster of "Baruar Xongxar", a documentary that showcases the musical history of Assam's 100-year-old Barua family, were released today. The famous Assam-type house at Latasil, Guwahati has enriched Assamese cinema, music, culture, sports, and society over the years

The 71-minute-long film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker UtpalBorpujari and produced by Nayan Prasad, JeminiPhukan and DibyajyotiSaharia under the banner of socio-cultural organization Surjya and JeminiPhukan Production, will have its world premiere at the forthcoming 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, as part of the prestigious Indian Panorama section.

The poster and trailer were released by legendary musician Ramen Barua and singer Dwipen Barua in the presence of several members of the extended family at a simple ceremony held at the front verandah of the legendary house which has completed its centenary this year.

From the film's crew, producers Nayan Prasad, DibyajyotiSaharia and JeminiPhukan were present along with chief assistant director Bhaskar Jyoti Das, cinematographer RiturajShivam, editor Jhulan Krishna Mahanta, sound designer and mixing engineerDebajitGayan, and researcher and assistant director Manaswinee Mahanta.

Ramen and Dwipen Barua expressed their happiness and thanked the filmmakers for trying to tell the story of their historic house through the documentary. "We and our entire family are really happy that this film has been made at a time when our house has completed its centenary," said Ramen Barua.

"The film will take the story of our family to people not only within Assam but hopefully also to those outside the state. That is a matter of great satisfaction for all of us," said Dwipen Barua.

Eminent theatre personality and one of the producers of the film, Nayan Prasad, said on the occasion, "I, along with JeminiPhukan and DibyajyotiSaharia, decided to support the idea of UtpalBorpujari to make this film as our tribute to this iconic family on the centenary of their equally-iconic house."

"What better than make a film on this family that has given Assam so much happiness through cinema, music, sports, and much more," said JeminiPhukan.

The film's director, Delhi-based Borpujari, said in a statement on occasion, "The Baruas are surely the only family in Assam, and perhaps in entire India, that has produced so many noted personalities in fields as diverse as cinema, music, sports, and politics. The idea behind the film is to audio-visually document the family's contributions to these fields and present it before the world," he says.

Constructed by engineer ChandranathBarua of Bihdiya village located near BaihataChariali, the house on the eastern flank of Latasil ground has been home to some of Assam's most famous icons, such as filmmaker-actor-musician BrajenBarua, filmmaker-footballer-flautist-painter Nip Barua, singer-turned-composer Ramen Barua, filmmaker DibonBarua, cricketer-turned-singer DwipenBarua, cricketer-pilot-entrepeneur-politician GirinBarua and radio broadcaster NirenBarua.

The house was built in 1923 with a mix of materials imported from the UK as well as sourced locally.

Starting with "SmritirParax" (1955) directed by Nip Barua, members of the family have given 30 feature films in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, including "Ronga Police", "Dr Bezbarua", "Lalita", "Mukuta", "AjoliNabow", "KokadeutaNati Aru Hati", "Shakuntala Aru Shankar Joseph Ali", "Jog Biyog", "Toramai" and "AjalaKokai".

In the sporting arena, GirinBarua shone as a cricketer and represented Assam in the Ranji Trophy for 15 years, including as captain, while DwipenBarua played in the Ranji Trophy and even captained the junior East Zone team before the songs of "Dr Bezbarua" made him an overnight sensation in 1969, leading to a shift to a singing career.