'Final Destination: Bloodlines' set for online release in India, all details inside

After a strong theatrical run, Final Destination: Bloodlines is ready to scare its way onto streaming. The sixth chapter in the long-running horror franchise drops on JioHotstar on October 16, available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, the film dives into the origins of Death’s sinister “design.” The story follows college student Stefanie, tormented by recurring nightmares, who returns home to uncover a dark family secret that could stop the cycle—or seal her fate. The script comes from Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, with a story co-developed by Jon Watts.

The movie set franchise records earlier this year, pulling in a $51 million domestic debut and finishing with a $286 million worldwide gross, according to reports.

That makes it the highest-grossing entry in the series to date. Across six films, Final Destination has now crossed $983 million globally, ranking as New Line Cinema’s third-biggest horror franchise after The Conjuring universe and the It films.

Fans can also look ahead: a seventh installment is already in development, with co-writer Lori Evans Taylor returning.