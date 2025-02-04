Horror fans got their first bloody glimpse of "Final Destination: Bloodlines" as Warner Bros. Pictures released the teaser trailer. The sixth installment promises a gruesome return, featuring a tattoo artist meeting a horrific end through a ceiling fan and his own nose ring.

Set to hit theatres May 16, "Bloodlines" follows college student Stefanie as she races to break Death's cycle and save her family from their inevitable doom. The film traces back to the origins of Death's twisted games, marking a fresh take on the franchise's signature formula.

Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein helm this latest entry, working from a script by Jon Watts, Guy Busick, and Lori Evans Taylor. The cast features rising stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana and Teo Briones, alongside veteran actor Tony Todd in his final role before his passing last November.

This marks the franchise's return after a 13-year hiatus since "Final Destination 5" in 2011. The original film, which launched in 2000, spawned a successful series known for its elaborate death sequences and dark humour.

"Final Destination: Bloodlines" opens exclusively in theaters and IMAX on May 16.