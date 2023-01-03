'Axomi Aailoi Pronaam' book by a popular journalist of the northeastern state of Assam Debajit Bhuyan has received a warm reception at the ongoing Assam Book Fair in Guwahati's Chandmari.

The book is about India's Nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar, and her musical connection with Assam that she developed through none other than Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

'Axomi Aailoi Pronaam' was recently released in Mumbai at 'Prabhukunj' the residence of Lata Mangeshkar. The first edition of the book was sold out in just four days.

Usha Mangeshkar became ecstatic and emotional while launching the book in the presence of many members of the Mangeshkar's family. “If Didi were alive today, she would have been very happy” she said.

“Didi's second home was Assam. Didi was emotionally attached to Assam's cultural attribute”, she added.

Papon appreciated the efforts of Debajit Bhuyan in bringing to light the lesser-known events and facts about Lata ji.

As a mark of respect for Lata ji's unconditional love and attachment to Assam, the book has been named after a line from one of her songs, 'Axomi Aailoi Pronaam' (Ode to Mother Assam ).

Following the overwhelming response from readers, the author and publisher have decided to release the English, Hindi, and Bengali versions of the book in order to meet the needs of readers across the country.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, the Author Debajit Bhuyan thanked the people of Assam for their love and support for the book, which directly corresponds to the people of Assam's love for their beloved Didi.