FIR filed against Ranveer Singh over ‘Kantara’ mimicry at IFFI event

An FIR has been registered against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru over his mimicry of a character from Kantara: Chapter 1, adding to the legal scrutiny surrounding the actor.

According to the complaint, filed on Wednesday, January 28, Singh “allegedly performed acts that insulted and mocked the sacred Daiva tradition”. The FIR states that referring to the deity as a “ghost” is “blasphemous and a serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs and practices”.

The complainant further alleged that the act was “deliberate, intentional, and malicious, intended to outrage religious feelings”, and that it insulted beliefs associated with Chavundi Daiva while “promoting enmity, hatred and disharmony between different groups based on religion”. The complaint claims the incident disturbed communal harmony and showed disrespect towards a sacred tradition.

Police have registered the case under Sections 196, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident relates to remarks made by Singh at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year. While praising actor Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, Singh was seen imitating his character on stage. During the event, he said, “I saw that in the theatres, Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost gets inside your body, that one shot…”

Videos from the ceremony later went viral, with several social media users describing the act as disrespectful and insensitive. Following the backlash, Singh issued an apology on Instagram, stating: “My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did.”

He added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the origins of Daiva worship in the Tulunadu region, tracing its roots to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. The film stars Rishab Shetty as Berme, the guardian of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in key roles.