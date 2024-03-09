Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finds himself in hot water once again as a video of him allegedly beating fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, known as Maxtern, has gone viral on social media. The incident, which took place in a garments store, follows an online spat between the two content creators.

Sagar Thakur took to X on Thursday night, sharing a video detailing the alleged assault by Elvish Yadav and his associates. Despite the accusations, Elvish Yadav has not responded to the incident as of now.

Videos circulating on social media depict the physical altercation between Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur within the confines of a garments store. In response to the incident, an FIR has been registered against Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 53. The charges include sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, relating to the assault and alleged threat to kill Sagar Thakur.

This is not the first time Elvish Yadav has been embroiled in controversy. In a similar incident last month, a video surfaced of Elvish Yadav slapping a man at a restaurant in Jaipur. The video quickly went viral, capturing Elvish slapping the individual before leaving the scene with his security team. Following the incident, Elvish released a clarification, stating, "I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks me. However, if someone makes a personal remark, I don’t spare them," in an audio note.

In a previous legal entanglement on November 3, Elvish Yadav, along with five others, was booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The charges were related to the alleged provision of snake venom for a party in Noida’s Sector 51. Elvish Yadav later informed the Noida police on November 8 that the snakes used in his music video were arranged by a Bollywood singer.