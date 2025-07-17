Fire damages Tomorrowland main stage just days before festival kickoff

A major fire broke out at the Tomorrowland main stage in Boom, Belgium, on July 16, just two days before the iconic electronic music festival was set to begin.

The blaze occurred while thousands of crew members were still in the final stages of setup for the event, scheduled to run from July 18 to 20, with a second weekend planned from July 24 to 27. According to an official statement from organisers, the main stage suffered "severe damage." Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Despite the setback, organisers confirmed that the DreamVille campsite will open on Thursday, July 17, as planned. Other pre-festival events tied to the Global Journey experience in Brussels and Antwerp will also proceed without changes.

“We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend,” the Tomorrowland team said via Instagram, promising further updates as assessments continue. The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed, and officials are working to determine the full extent of the damage.

Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest electronic music festivals, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and features elaborate stage designs. The status of the main stage for the upcoming weekend remains uncertain.