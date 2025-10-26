First look: Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s iconic monster

Jacob Elordi is unrecognisable in the first official look at his role as the Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, set to stream globally on Netflix on November 7.

The Australian actor plays Mary Shelley’s iconic monster opposite Oscar Isaac’s Victor Frankenstein. The new character poster, shared by Netflix, shows Elordi with pale, cadaverous skin, lacerations, and long, stringy hair—far from his usual Euphoria charm.

Netflix has also released first-look posters for co-stars Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, and Christoph Waltz, giving fans a closer glimpse at the star-studded ensemble.

Elordi revealed the transformation was intense, telling Variety in August that makeup took 10 hours daily, with some sessions starting at 10 P.M. the night before. “I didn’t do breakfast, lunch, or dinner, or think in terms of morning, afternoon, night. It was just one time,” he said. The actor added that playing the Creature “changed me fundamentally—changed the way I approach performance and the way I watch movies.”

At the Toronto International Film Festival in September, del Toro shared that Elordi’s striking looks were never a concern when casting him for the role.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the full transformation when Frankenstein hits Netflix this November.