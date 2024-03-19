On Tuesday, March 19, producer Shobhu Yarlagadda revealed two brand-new Telugu movies starring Fahadh Faasil. Shobhu thanked the talented actor by sharing the first look pictures for the films. "Don't Trouble The Trouble" and "Oxygen" are the titles of the two forthcoming movies.



In addition to "Pushpa: The Rule," Fahadh Faasil is preparing for two major projects, one of which is produced by Shobhu Yarlagadda and presented by SS Rajamouli. In addition, SS Karthikeya, the son of Rajamouli, will support the songs "Don't Trouble The Trouble" and "Oxygen".

Expressing his gratitude, Shobhu wrote in his caption, "So many thoughts come to my mind as we announce these two amazing films! Firstly, working with the versatile and brilliant Fahadh Faasil, is super exciting for us and that, too, on two projects, is simply amazing (sic)."

He also introduced two new directors to the club and wrote, "Second, we are introducing two talented directors, Shashank & Siddhartha with these two projects, and that brings with it their own responsibilities (sic)."

Thanking filmmaker Karthikeya, Shobhu wrote, "And last but not least, I get to partner with the ambitious and dynamic Karthikeya, who I would like to think is my protégé and, hopefully, this is just the beginning of a very long and fruitful journey together (sic)."

The fantasy-themed film "Don't Trouble The Trouble" will open in theaters in June 2024. In 2025, the movie will be released. The director is going to be Shashank Yeleti.



"Oxygen," which is based on actual occurrences, will be about change and friendship. It is said to be shot starting this year. The director of the movie will be Siddhartha Nadella.