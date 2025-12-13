First Rohingya-language feature wins top prize at Red Sea Film Festival

Japanese filmmaker Akio Fujimoto has won the Red Sea International Film Festival’s top honour for Lost Land, marking a major milestone for Rohingya representation in global cinema.

Lost Land, the first feature film made entirely in the Rohingya language, received the Golden Yusr for best film, along with a cash award of USD 100,000. The prize was presented by jury president Sean Baker, the filmmaker behind Anora, at the festival’s closing ceremony in Jeddah.

The film centres on two Rohingya siblings fleeing persecution in Myanmar. Through the eyes of nine-year-old Somira and her younger brother Shafi, the story follows a perilous journey across borders by land and sea as they attempt to reunite with an uncle in Malaysia. The narrative focuses on displacement, survival and the systems of fear and exploitation that shape refugee lives.

Lost Land has already built strong international momentum this year. It premiered in the Orizzonti section at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the special jury prize, and later claimed the jury grand prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

The festival’s second-highest honour, the Silver Yusr, went to Cherien Dabis’ family drama All That’s Left of You, which also earned USD 30,000. The film is Jordan’s official submission to the Academy Awards and forms part of a trio of works examining Palestinian history.

Other major winners included Shahad Ameen’s Hijra, which took both the Yusr jury prize and the award for best Saudi film. Ameer Fakher Eldin won best director for Yunan, while George Khabbaz and Seo Su-Bin received acting honours for Yunan and The World of Love, respectively.

The 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival drew filmmakers and stars from across the world. Indian actors Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were among the high-profile guests attending the event, which concluded after several days of screenings, discussions and industry showcases.