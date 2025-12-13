First Taiwan–India co-production headlines 2025 Taiwan Film Festival in Delhi

The world premiere of Demon Hunters, the first-ever Taiwan–India co-production feature film, took centre stage as the 2025 Taiwan Film Festival opened in the national capital on December 12.

The two-day festival, organised by Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture, aims to deepen cultural and cinematic ties between India and Taiwan by showcasing contemporary Taiwanese films and fostering industry collaboration. Film screenings, interactions with filmmakers and post-screening discussions form the core of the programme.

Mumin Chen, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, underlined the importance of cross-border partnerships at the opening ceremony. He said collaboration offered an opportunity for both countries to understand each other’s cultures through cinema, particularly given the contrasting scales of their film industries.

This year’s festival features three Taiwanese films selected to reflect the island’s evolving cinematic and cultural identity. According to the organisers, the event is designed to familiarise Indian audiences with Taiwan’s modern film landscape while encouraging future joint productions.

Demon Hunters marks a significant milestone in this effort. Set across India and Taiwan, the film follows a Taiwanese paranormal YouTuber and an Indian tech engineer who are compelled to work together to confront a supernatural threat. The project blends storytelling traditions from both countries and includes classic Bollywood-style dance sequences.

Actor Arjan Bajwa, who leads the film alongside Taiwanese actors JC Lin and veteran performer Jack Kao, described the project as a source of pride. He said the film moved away from conventional romantic narratives and represented a meaningful opportunity to be part of a bilateral production.

Beyond fiction, the festival also features the documentary A Chip Odyssey, which examines Taiwan’s technological growth and its influence on the global supply chain. Another highlight is Hunter Brothers, an indigenous-themed drama exploring the tensions between tradition and modernity within Taiwan’s native communities.

The 2025 Taiwan Film Festival continues today, December 13, with screenings and discussions involving filmmakers and guests from both India and Taiwan.