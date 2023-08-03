The event on August 5 will see participation from Supreme Court and High Court judges along with bureaucrats from different ministries

With an effort to further promote the vision of Prime Minister's of making the Fit India Movement a people's movement, the Ministry of Law and Justice is organising the second edition of the Inter-Ministerial Bar and Bench Badminton Competition on August 5, 2023.

The event will be attended by Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and see participation from judges from the Supreme Court and High Court, officers from the Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of external Affairs.

The event is supported by the Fit India Mission, which was launched by Shri Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019. The mission of the initiative is to promote physical fitness and health among citizens. The movement aims at propagating taking up of any sport or fitness activity for at least 30 minutes a day in our daily lives. This includes any activity that eliminates a sedentary lifestyle like swimming, badminton, cycling or any basic fitness activity like climbing up stairs or dancing.

Among the other dignitaries who will be participating in the event include Justice Vikram Nath, President Of Supreme Court of Advocate Association, Vikas Singh Supreme Court Lawyer, Pradeep Rai, Supreme Court Lawyer, Naveen Jindal , Jindal steel and power, President of NCLT & NCLAT , President of Delhi High court Bar Association, Joint Secretary Welfare , Ministry of External Affairs , Additional Secretary of Ministry Of law and Justice Ms. Anju Rathe Rana.

The event is being curated by Deka Events, founded by national-level badminton player Abantika Deka. Speaking about the event Abantika says, "Athletes always lead a fit life, but my intention in curating these events was to include people from all sections of the society to lead a healthy and fit lifestyle. I have done almost 200 Badminton Tournaments for doctors across India, a Tournament for the Ministry of External Affairs and also the first season of Inter- Ministry Bar and Bench Badminton Championship. It is wonderful to see a very high level of enthusiasm among all the participants in every tournament, irrespective of their age or profession. I am delighted that the Honourable Union Minister of Law and Justice has not only agreed to attend the event but also to participate in it as a player. These are very encouraging signs for the entire society."