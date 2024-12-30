Argentine authorities have charged five individuals in connection with the death of British singer Liam Payne, who died after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony earlier this month. Charges include negligent homicide, manslaughter, and drug-related offences, according to reports.

Roger Nores, a friend of Payne, faces negligent homicide charges after admitting he left the artist at the CasaSur Palermo hotel approximately an hour before the fatal fall. Authorities have imposed a travel ban on Nores, though it remains unclear whether he is in custody.

Two hotel employees, Braian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyra, are accused of supplying cocaine to Payne on the day of the incident. Investigators allege that the singer consumed the drug in the hours leading up to his death.

Hotel managers Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi are charged with manslaughter. Prosecutors claim their failure to enforce safety measures contributed to Payne’s death.

The 30-year-old singer reportedly spent the day drinking whiskey and using cocaine before falling from the balcony. The incident has left the global music industry and fans grieving.

A judge had earlier approved prosecutors' request to charge Nores with abandonment, hinting at potential further legal consequences. All five individuals have been summoned to court as investigations continue.