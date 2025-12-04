Five key highlights expected at Post Malone’s debut headline show in Guwahati

American singer-songwriter Post Malone will perform his first-ever headline show in India at Guwahati's Khanapara Veterinary Ground on December 8, 2025, bringing his Big Ass World Tour to the northeast for a landmark evening. Here are five highlights fans can expect from the highly anticipated concert.

Kayan's soulful opening set

Indian artist Kayan will open the evening with her genre-blending sound that fuses R&B, indie and raw emotion. Her warm vocals are expected to set the tone for the night, with performances of popular tracks including "Cool Kids", "Good Kinda Love" and "Hold Me Down". The rising artist's mellow, immersive style will serve as the ideal prelude to Post Malone's high-energy performance.

Chart-topping anthems that defined a generation

Post Malone's setlist will feature his biggest global hits, including "Rockstar", "Congratulations", "Circles" and "Sunflower". These tracks have consistently anchored his international performances, creating stadium-wide sing-alongs that unite thousands of voices. Guwahati audiences will experience these iconic moments for the first time, as phones light up and the crowd erupts in unison.

International-standard production spectacular

The venue will be transformed with world-class technical elements befitting the Big Ass World Tour. Intelligent lighting will create striking visuals, whilst crystal-clear audio systems ensure even coverage across all zones. Full LED displays and special effects will enhance the experience, alongside large-scale pyrotechnics and flame effects punctuating key moments. An extended thrust runway will bring the stage closer to general admission areas, creating more intimate artist-fan interactions.

Comprehensive fan welfare and services

Organisers have prioritised attendee comfort with a dedicated Welfare Station staffed by trained professionals to assist fans experiencing anxiety or distress. On-site facilities include a helpdesk, child-tagging services, lost-and-found desk and water distribution points near barricades. Exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Genre-defying performance artistry

Post Malone's reputation for seamlessly blending musical styles will take centre stage. The nine-times diamond-certified artist moves effortlessly between guitar-led ballads, rock-inspired anthems and laid-back hip-hop tracks, creating what fans describe as a cinematic live experience. This versatility has become his signature, distinguishing his performances from conventional pop concerts.

The concert, produced by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with the Government of Assam, represents a milestone for the northeast's growing prominence in India's live entertainment landscape. The Dallas-born artist recently achieved eight Grammy nominations for 2025, including recognition for his debut country album "F-1 Trillion" and collaborations with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Tickets are available exclusively through BookMyShow.