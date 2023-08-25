New releases are on the schedule every week on your favourite OTT platforms, which are producing content at breakneck speed. On the most popular OTTs, there is something for everyone, regardless of their preference for action, drama, romance, or mystery. The list of top OTT releases this week is below if you're overwhelmed by your options. Lakhan Leela Bhargava, Bajao, Aakhri Sach, Ahsoka, and many other names are on the list. These programmes and motion pictures are available for streaming on websites like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus Hotstar. Without further ado, here is a list of every OTT release this week:

Who is Erin Carter?

It follows the titular Erin, a school teacher, whose dark past comes back to haunt her in spectacular fashion, putting her new life at risk of total destruction.

Ragnarok Season 3

Prepare your axes and forge your powerful weapons: Ragnarok's third season has arrived. The stage is set for an epic end-times confrontation between Norse gods and giants—as well as a superheroic, misfit youngster with a hammer—in the last six episodes of the Norwegian fantasy drama.

Aakhri Soch

The 'Aakhri Sach' official trailer has been released. Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra are just a few of the talented actors who make up the series' cast. Drawing inspiration from the Burari deaths, an incident that resonated beyond Delhi to grip the entire nation, the series delivers a gripping narrative.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Bro

With all the love and support from the Telugu audience, the BRO movie team has also celebrated the success by touring the states. Now, the makers have announced that they are making the movie available for everyone who has missed it on the big screens. They decided to release the film on the OTT platform. BRO is now streaming on the Netflix platform, starting August 25th.