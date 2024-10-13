Lauren Pisciotta, once an assistant to Kanye West, has filed serious allegations against the rapper, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session that was co-hosted by music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. The lawsuit, submitted in California, adds to an existing legal dispute that began in June when Pisciotta initially accused West of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract, fraud, and unpaid wages.

The latest accusations were outlined in an amended lawsuit filed on October 8. According to the court documents, Pisciotta and a client from her artist management firm were invited to a studio session with West and Combs. After their arrival, attendees were reportedly encouraged to drink in order to stay at the event. Pisciotta claims that she consumed a drink prepared by a studio assistant at West's request, which left her disoriented. She states that her memory of the night is fragmented, with only a vague recollection of "immense shame and embarrassment" following the incident.

For years, Pisciotta reportedly believed she had merely been drugged and humiliated at the session. However, she alleges that West later referred to the night in a conversation, suggesting that they had "kind of hooked up" and providing details of what transpired. While Combs is named as a co-host in the lawsuit, he faces no accusations of wrongdoing in connection with the event. Currently, Combs is in custody, facing separate legal challenges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.

Pisciotta, also known for her work as an OnlyFans model, previously claimed in her June lawsuit that West subjected her to repeated sexual harassment during her time as his assistant. In response to the most recent allegations, West's legal team has denied the claims, asserting that Pisciotta had "sexually pursued" the rapper in an effort to secure employment and benefits. They further accused her of attempting to blackmail West when her supposed advances were rebuffed.

The unfolding legal battle highlights the ongoing controversy surrounding West and adds a new chapter to his growing list of legal woes.