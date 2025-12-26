Former ‘Ned’s Declassified’ actor says motel stay for homeless co-star failed within hours

Former Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide actor Daniel Curtis Lee has shared a bleak update on attempts to help ex co-star Tylor Chase, who was recently seen living on the streets of Riverside, California.

Lee said a motel room he arranged for Chase to protect him from harsh weather deteriorated within hours. In a social media post on December 25, he said motel staff contacted him after finding the room door left wide open, the refrigerator overturned and the microwave placed inside the bathtub.

Lee said he had driven nearly 50 miles from Los Angeles to Riverside to secure the accommodation, hoping it would offer short-term stability. In a video message shared the same day, he said: “Happy holidays, everyone. I hope you’re somewhere nice and warm with your families. Unfortunately, Tylor Chase is not, and this is the case for millions of other Americans.”

He added that Chase’s family had earlier warned him that similar hotel placements had failed, saying the episode reflected deeper, unresolved issues. Lee also criticised California’s support systems, saying it remains extremely difficult to secure long-term care for people who clearly need sustained help.

Former Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss has also stepped in, saying a rehabilitation facility in San Clemente has a room available for Chase. He added that Chase has so far declined the offer.

Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, drew widespread attention after a video showed him living on the streets of Riverside. After the clip surfaced, Lee met him, shared a meal, arranged temporary shelter, helped reconnect him with his father and facilitated a video call with former co-star Devon Werkheiser.

In separate interviews, Chase said he does not consider himself homeless and spoke openly about drug use, saying he takes multiple substances, some prescribed by a psychiatrist. He also said he receives occasional support from family and friends.

Despite offers of rehabilitation and continued outreach from former colleagues, those involved say progress remains uncertain as Chase continues to refuse structured care.