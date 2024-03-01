The daughter of former US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, travelled to Jamnagar on Friday to take part in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, which are scheduled for March 1-3.

Joining a lengthy list of international VVIPs who will enjoy the three-day extravaganza is Ivanka, who was photographed at the airport. CEO of Morgan Stanley Ted Pick, founder of Microsoft Bill Gates, CEO of Disney Bob Iger, CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink, CEO of Adnoc Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and chair of EL Rothschild, Lynn Forester de Rothschild, are among those anticipated at the event. There will be a lot more VIPs in attendance, including Indian tycoons and representatives of the entertainment and sports industries.

At the celebrations, well-known worldwide performers like magician David Blaine and singer Rihanna are scheduled to perform. Prominent Indian artists Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, and Arijit Singh will play.

The pair indulged in "Anna Seva" in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday, marking the start of the countdown to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities by feeding thousands of villagers. Later this year, the youngest Ambani scion will wed Viren Merchant's daughter, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur.