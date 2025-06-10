The countdown to a complete BTS reunion just got shorter. With RM and V officially discharged from military service this morning (June 10), four of the seven members have now completed their mandatory duties. The anticipation builds as Jimin and Jungkook are set to follow suit tomorrow, leaving only Suga to complete his service on June 21.

The discharge ceremony took place at the Sports Park in Sinbuk-eup, Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, where fans gathered to welcome their beloved idols back to civilian life. The emotional event featured celebratory balloon releases as supporters showed their unwavering dedication throughout the members' 18-month service period.

Both members served in specialised roles—RM with the 15th Division's military band and V with the Army's 2nd Corps Military Police Special Task Force. Their time in service appears to have provided valuable life experiences that extend far beyond their musical careers.

V, addressing fans as Sergeant Kim Taehyung, reflected on his transformative journey: "For me, my time in the military was a period where I could really reflect on and reset both my mind and body. Now, I feel that I've rebuilt myself — physically and mentally — and I'm eager to return to ARMY as soon as possible."

RM shared how military service deepened his relationships with family and friends who had previously served. "When I arrived, I actually became very close to my father and my friends," he explained, noting how the shared military experience created new bonds of understanding.

The leader also expressed a newfound appreciation for those who serve while artists pursue their careers. "I felt deeply that when we were working (as artists), there were many people who were protecting the country in our stead," RM observed, highlighting how his perspective on service and sacrifice has evolved.

Both members emphasised their concern for fellow servicemen still completing their duties. V specifically thanked his unit: "To the Ssangyong Military Police Special Task Force, the Counter-Terrorism Special Task Force — thank you to the officers and soldiers for treating me so well."

RM echoed similar sentiments, addressing remaining servicemen: "Please endure a bit more and return to society and it'd be great to see each other in good health."

With Jin, J-Hope, RM, and V now back in civilian clothes, ARMY worldwide can almost taste the complete reunion. Tomorrow's discharge of Jimin and Jungkook will bring the count to six, leaving only Suga's June 21 discharge date as the final milestone.

V's promise to fans captures the collective excitement: "Just a little more patience, and we'll be back with amazing performances." As RM put it, he's ready to "run hard again as society's RM."

The global fanbase that waited patiently through individual enlistments can now see the light at the tunnel's end—a complete BTS is just days away from reality.